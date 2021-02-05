UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AstraZeneca Files Vaccine For Approval In Japan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 51 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 04:59 PM

AstraZeneca files vaccine for approval in Japan

AstraZeneca said Friday it has filed for approval of its coronavirus vaccine in Japan, becoming the second major pharmaceutical firm to ask Tokyo to authorise its jabs

Tokyo (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :AstraZeneca said Friday it has filed for approval of its coronavirus vaccine in Japan, becoming the second major pharmaceutical firm to ask Tokyo to authorise its jabs.

Japan is yet to approve any inoculations with less than six months before the Tokyo Olympics, though it has reached deals with Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna to buy enough Covid-19 vaccine doses for its population of 126 million.

But health authorities want to confirm the vaccines' safety through domestic clinical trials before giving any of them a green light.

The Pfizer jab will likely be the first to get the go-ahead later this month after the US firm filed for approval in December.

Moderna is yet to formally file for approval.

Olympic chiefs insist the Tokyo Games will begin in July, despite new waves of Covid-19 infections in Japan and worldwide.

Participants will be encouraged to be vaccinated against Covid-19, organizers have said, but there will be no obligation.

The Pfizer jab is likely to be approved in Japan on February 15, Kyodo news reported Thursday.

Japan is yet to announce an official schedule for vaccinations, but after targeted jabs for healthcare workers, it is expected to begin inoculating the elderly from April.

AstraZeneca said it will file data of a clinical trial involving 256 patients in Japan in March.

The UK drugmaker plans to produce 90 million shots in Japan, of the 120 million it has agreed to provide to the country.

But a Japanese minister said this week that EU export rules were preventing Tokyo from finalising its coronavirus vaccination plan, after the bloc introduced a controversial new mechanism for the shipment of jabs made inside its borders.

Related Topics

Tokyo Buy United Kingdom Japan February March April July December Olympics From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi Airline offers “special prayer area” for ..

2 minutes ago

'Imran Khan is demanding money to step down,' says ..

27 minutes ago

UAE ranks first regionally and fourth globally in ..

35 minutes ago

158,786 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been admini ..

35 minutes ago

Raja Basharat shows solidarity with Kashmiris

4 minutes ago

Men's, Women's national badminton championship beg ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.