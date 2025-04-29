AstraZeneca 'firmly Committed' To US Amid Tariff Threat
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 29, 2025 | 01:30 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) British pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca on Tuesday vowed to keep investing and growing its business in the United States, ahead of President Donald Trump's possible tariffs on the sector.
"Our company is firmly committed to investing and growing in the US," chief executive Pascal Soriot said in an earnings statement, which also announced that first quarter profit had risen by over 30 percent to $2.92 billion.
The United States earlier in April opened the door to potential tariffs targeting pharmaceuticals, which have so far benefited from exemptions to Trump's sweeping levies on imports from trading partners.
He has also imposed a series of sector-specific levies, slapping tariffs on imports of steel, aluminium and autos, before launching a "national security" investigation into pharmaceutical imports.
The United States is a key market for the pharmaceutical industry, with Soriot saying earlier in the year that he hoped that the United States will represent approximately half of AstraZeneca's global revenue by 2030.
The pharmaceutical giant said on Tuesday it remains on track to achieve its total target of $80 billion in annual revenue by 2030.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Army shoots down Indian quadcopter near LoC
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2025
Global Village’s Main Stage lights up as Atif Aslam dazzles fans with his reso ..
Giant bird puppet takes flight at SCRF 2025, dazzling young imaginations
Children dive into a riot of colours and creativity at SCRF 2025
Robot takes lead in a dazzling dance show at SCRF
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Engages with Students at the British University i ..
Book launching event organized at The Embassy of Pakistan, Abu Dhabi
CCI strongly condemns India's unilateral, illegal steps after Pahalgam incident
Girl detained for 7 years for 'terrifying' Welsh school stabbing
WHO delegation meets PM&DC President
More Stories From World
-
Opposition wins Trinidad and Tobago election, returning Persad-Bissessar as PM6 minutes ago
-
First Hajj Flight from Malaysia heads to Saudi Arabia under Makkah Route initiative6 minutes ago
-
AstraZeneca 'firmly committed' to US amid tariff threat6 minutes ago
-
Inter slump puts season at risk ahead of daunting Barca trip6 minutes ago
-
China, Russia should strengthen coordination within BRICS: Chinese FM16 minutes ago
-
Australian doubles player Purcell accepts 18-month doping ban16 minutes ago
-
Markets boosted as Trump softens tariff pain for auto firms16 minutes ago
-
Hard-right upstarts eye big gains in local UK polls16 minutes ago
-
Citizens of Belarus, Russia, Ukraine in bus crash outside Warsaw16 minutes ago
-
Australian doubles player Purcell accepts 18-month doping ban36 minutes ago
-
Asian Games: Cricket, mixed martial arts added to 2026 program36 minutes ago
-
BP profit drops 70% amid pivot back to oil and gas46 minutes ago