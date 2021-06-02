AstraZeneca Hands 1st Domestically-Produced Vaccines to Thailand

AstraZeneca and its Thai partner, Siam Bioscience, have handed over the first batch of domestically-manufactured vaccines to the Asian country's health ministry, deputy government spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek said on Wednesday

AstraZeneca is in contract with Thailand to supply over 85 million vaccine doses in 2021 and 2022. Thanks to its partnership with drug manufacturer Siam Bioscience, the company will also ship locally-produced vaccines to Thailand's neighbors.

"Company AstraZeneca has handed over the first vaccine batch produced by a Siam Bioscience plant in Thailand, in complete accordance with the supply schedule," Thanadirek tweeted.

According to the official, the first shipment contains 1.8 million doses and will be administered starting June 7, after which vaccines will arrive in batches per government-approved plan.

Thailand is set to conduct its mass vaccination campaign from June to December, planning to vaccinate up to 70% of the country's tourism areas and Bangkok by early October, and the entire country by the end of the year.