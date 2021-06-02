UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AstraZeneca Hands 1st Domestically-Produced Vaccines To Thailand

Sumaira FH 24 seconds ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 07:32 PM

AstraZeneca Hands 1st Domestically-Produced Vaccines to Thailand

AstraZeneca and its Thai partner, Siam Bioscience, have handed over the first batch of domestically-manufactured vaccines to the Asian country's health ministry, deputy government spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek said on Wednesday

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) AstraZeneca and its Thai partner, Siam Bioscience, have handed over the first batch of domestically-manufactured vaccines to the Asian country's health ministry, deputy government spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek said on Wednesday.

AstraZeneca is in contract with Thailand to supply over 85 million vaccine doses in 2021 and 2022. Thanks to its partnership with drug manufacturer Siam Bioscience, the company will also ship locally-produced vaccines to Thailand's neighbors.

"Company AstraZeneca has handed over the first vaccine batch produced by a Siam Bioscience plant in Thailand, in complete accordance with the supply schedule," Thanadirek tweeted.

According to the official, the first shipment contains 1.8 million doses and will be administered starting June 7, after which vaccines will arrive in batches per government-approved plan.

Thailand is set to conduct its mass vaccination campaign from June to December, planning to vaccinate up to 70% of the country's tourism areas and Bangkok by early October, and the entire country by the end of the year.

Related Topics

Thailand Company Bangkok June October December From Government Asia Million

Recent Stories

Kenya appeals ruling against constitutional change ..

23 seconds ago

SAU Vice Chancellor proposes farmers markets in ma ..

26 seconds ago

AG visits District Accounts Office Khyber

27 seconds ago

Serbia set to start producing Sputnik V COVID-19 v ..

33 seconds ago

Security guard receives injuries in hand grenade a ..

8 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Wednesday 2 June 2021

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.