AstraZeneca Jab, Blood Clots Link 'plausible' But Unconfirmed: WHO Experts

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 10:17 PM

AstraZeneca jab, blood clots link 'plausible' but unconfirmed: WHO experts

A link between AstraZeneca's Covid-19 jabs and blood clots is plausible but unconfirmed, the World Health Organization's vaccine experts said Wednesday, stressing that reported occurrences were "very rare"

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :A link between AstraZeneca's Covid-19 jabs and blood clots is plausible but unconfirmed, the World Health Organization's vaccine experts said Wednesday, stressing that reported occurrences were "very rare".

"Based on current information, a causal relationship between the vaccine and the occurrence of blood clots with low platelets is considered plausible but is not confirmed," the WHO Global Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety said in a statement.

More Stories From World

