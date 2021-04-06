UrduPoint.com
AstraZeneca Jab Risk-benefit 'still Largely Positive': WHO

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 08:53 PM

AstraZeneca jab risk-benefit 'still largely positive': WHO

The risk-benefit balance for the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine is "still largely positive", the World Health Organization said Tuesday

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :The risk-benefit balance for the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine is "still largely positive", the World Health Organization said Tuesday.

"There's no evidence that the benefit-risk assessment for the vaccine needs to be changed," Rogerio Pinto de Sa Gaspar, the WHO's director for regulation and pre-qualification, told a press conference.

