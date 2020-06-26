UK-Swedish company Astrazeneca is ahead of others on the research track for COVID-19 vaccine, Dr Soumya Swaminathan, the chief scientist at the World Health Organization (WHO), said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) UK-Swedish company Astrazeneca is ahead of others on the research track for COVID-19 vaccine, Dr Soumya Swaminathan, the chief scientist at the World Health Organization (WHO), said Friday.

"Certainly, in terms of how advanced they are and the stage at which they are, they [Astrazeneca] are, I think, probably the leading candidate because they've already advanced into phase two trials. We expect to see results very soon from those human studies and are already planning phase three trials in many, many countries. So it's possible that they will have results quite early," Swaminathan said.

The vaccine of US biotech company Moderna is about to go into Phase Three clinical trials in mid-July, so it is also not "far behind," the scientist said, adding that Astrazeneca had more of a global scope.

It would be beneficial for the companies to look at ways of putting clinical trials in multiple countries and settings, and WHO would be glad to help with it, Swaminathan said.

WHO's chief scientist underscored the importance of the good quality of trials, the need for them to be properly randomized and of adequate size.

"We are working with [Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations] CEPI also to provide that kind of guidance and assistance to anyone who might want advice for future development and also to try and synchronize and collaborate on doing a trial similar to what we did for therapeutics.

The Solidarity Trial for therapeutics has been successful because we used an approach of going around the world and setting up trial sites," Swaminathan said.

WHO has been discussing the vaccine development with Chinese companies. At least four of them are ready to move into Phase Three, Swaminathan added.

"A couple of them are a whole virus inactivated vaccines and then there's also a subunit protein vaccine candidate. So we've had some preliminary discussions both with the Sinovac and with CanSino as well as with the Beijing Institute of Biotechnology on further collaborations. We're in the process actually of exchanging documents, signing confidentiality and agreements with them so that we can review their dossiers and both provide advice and support and also try to facilitate the conduct of clinical trials," Swaminathan said.

There have been discussions with Indian developers as well � they are "a little bit behind the Chinese, but there are some very good efforts going."

"Similarly, for other countries as well, we are aware of efforts in Brazil and Nigeria. We're open to discussion with scientists from different countries, who are engaged in these efforts and also with the with pharmaceutical companies," Swaminathan said.

There have been 9.6 million cases of the coronavirus recorded in the world so far, according to the statistics collected by the Johns Hopkins University.