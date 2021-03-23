AstraZeneca might rely on 'outdated' data: US agency

US federal health officials on Tuesday cast doubt on the efficiency of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, saying it may have relied on "outdated information."

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :US Federal health officials on Tuesday cast doubt on the efficiency of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, saying it may have relied on "outdated information." The Data and Safety Monitoring board (DSMB) informed the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases that the data released about the testing results "may have provided an incomplete view of the efficacy data." "We urge the company to work with the DSMB to review the efficacy data and ensure the most accurate, up-to-date efficacy data be made public as quickly as possible," said the agency.

The statement came a day after AstraZeneca announced that its coronavirus vaccine is 79% effective against the symptomatic virus.

According to the findings from the phase 3 trials in the US, the jab also has 100% efficacy against severe or critical disease and hospitalization and is 80% effective in participants aged 65 and over.

AstraZeneca added that it would apply to the US food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization "in the coming weeks."