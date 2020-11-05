UrduPoint.com
AstraZeneca Misses Target For Delivery Of COVID-19 Vaccine - UK Gov't Taskforce

Thu 05th November 2020 | 03:20 PM

AstraZeneca Misses Target for Delivery of COVID-19 Vaccine - UK Gov't Taskforce

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) The pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca has missed its target of delivering 30 million doses of its vaccine against COVID-19 to the UK by September, as the producer is predicted to only hand over 4 million doses by the end of the year, Kate Bingham, the head of the government's vaccine task force, has said.

Bingham spoke during a meeting of the Commons health and social care committee on Wednesday and said that issues had arisen during the production process.

"The projections that were made in good faith at the time to get to 30 million doses in September was assuming that absolutely everything would work and that there were no hiccups at all ..

. and it hasn't gone linearly and it's not through lack of care or attention or availability of equipment ... it's just, this normally takes a very long time," the vaccine task force chief said.

According to Bingham, AstraZeneca looks set to deliver just 4 million doses by the end of the year, given that production capacity has been improved.

"That should get us ... up to about 4 million doses that we should have by the end of the year," she said.

AstraZeneca is producing its vaccine against COVID-19 in conjunction with the University of Oxford. On Wednesday, vaccine trial chief investigator Andrew Pollard said that there was a small possibility of the vaccine being ready before Christmas.

