AstraZeneca 'Not Even Close' to Delivering Scaled-Back Promise of 30Mln Doses to EU in Q1

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) UK drugmaker AstraZeneca is "far behind" its contractual commitments to the European Union and is not even close to delivering the scaled-back promise of 30 million vaccine doses to the bloc in the first quarter of the year, European Commission Executive Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Wednesday.

"AstraZeneca is very far away from their contractual commitments. They have committed to deliver 120 million doses to the EU in the first quarter of the year. They are promising to be able to deliver 30 million doses but they are not even close to this figure as of today," Dombrovskis said at a press conference.