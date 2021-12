AstraZeneca, Oxford in Early Stages of Producing Vaccine for Omicron Strain - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) The pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and Oxford University have taken preliminary steps to produce a coronavirus vaccine to defend against the Omicron variant, the company's global media relations manager Flavia Garcia told Sputnik.

"Together with Oxford University, we have taken preliminary steps in producing an Omicron variant vaccine, in case it is needed, and will be informed by emerging data," Garcia said in a statement on Tuesday.