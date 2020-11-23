UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AstraZeneca, Oxford University Plan To Produce 3 Billion Vaccine Doses By Late 2021

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 08:17 PM

AstraZeneca, Oxford University Plan to Produce 3 Billion Vaccine Doses by Late 2021

The University of Oxford said on Monday that it hoped that 3 billion doses of its vaccine against COVID-19 would be produced by the end of 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) The University of Oxford said on Monday that it hoped that 3 billion doses of its vaccine against COVID-19 would be produced by the end of 2021.

"In partnership with @AstraZeneca, we're hoping to supply 3 billion doses of the vaccine and make it available to people around the world by the end of next year," the university's press service said on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, the preliminary results of the vaccine's phase 3 clinical trials were announced. Its average effectiveness is said to be at 70 percent. The participants tested two different dosages: one showed 90 percent effectiveness, while the other showed only 62 percent.

The company is the third Western vaccine manufacturer that has presented its phase 3 results, after Pfizer and Moderna, whose vaccines showed a 95 and 94.5 percent effectiveness rate, respectively.

Related Topics

World Twitter Company Oxford Billion

Recent Stories

Oxford English Dictionary Chooses to Name Multiple ..

3 minutes ago

District administration paid visit to view post lo ..

4 minutes ago

Faulty Valve Found in Soyuz Rocket at Kourou Space ..

4 minutes ago

Terror bid foiled, 10 kg IED defused in Pishin

4 minutes ago

Prime Minister for recommendations to make country ..

4 minutes ago

Athens hospitals preparing 'for the worst' with vi ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.