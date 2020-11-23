AstraZeneca, Oxford University Plan to Produce 3 Billion Vaccine Doses by Late 2021

The University of Oxford said on Monday that it hoped that 3 billion doses of its vaccine against COVID-19 would be produced by the end of 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) The University of Oxford said on Monday that it hoped that 3 billion doses of its vaccine against COVID-19 would be produced by the end of 2021.

"In partnership with @AstraZeneca, we're hoping to supply 3 billion doses of the vaccine and make it available to people around the world by the end of next year," the university's press service said on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, the preliminary results of the vaccine's phase 3 clinical trials were announced. Its average effectiveness is said to be at 70 percent. The participants tested two different dosages: one showed 90 percent effectiveness, while the other showed only 62 percent.

The company is the third Western vaccine manufacturer that has presented its phase 3 results, after Pfizer and Moderna, whose vaccines showed a 95 and 94.5 percent effectiveness rate, respectively.