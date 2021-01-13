UrduPoint.com
AstraZeneca Plans To Produce 2Mln Doses Of Vaccine Weekly By Mid-February - President

AstraZeneca Plans to Produce 2Mln Doses of Vaccine Weekly by Mid-February - President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) UK-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca is planning to produce over two million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine weekly by mid-February, Tom Keith-Roach, the president of AstraZeneca UK, said on Wednesday.

"We're scaling up to two million a week imminently, and certainly we hope to be there on or before the middle of February," Keith-Roach told the UK Science and Technology Committee, as quoted by the Sky news broadcaster.

AstraZeneca's research chief, Mene Pangalos, stressed that the company's employees should be immunized as soon as possible to ensure that they would not contract the coronavirus and the vaccine's manufacturing would go on smoothly.

"One of the things that I'm worried about is actually maintaining a continuous supply and work on this vaccine," Pangalos said, adding that "it's critical to the people that are working on this vaccine are actually immunized."

The United Kingdom started its national vaccination campaign on December 8. As of Tuesday, more than 2.4 million people in the United Kingdom have received at least one dose of a vaccine against COVID-19, according to data published by the UK Department of Health and Social Care. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that all citizens in high-risk groups will be vaccinated by February 15.

