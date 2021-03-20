AstraZeneca Postpones Vaccine Delivery to Italy Until Next Week - Reports

A shipment of the UK-Swedish AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Italy has been disrupted and is postponed to next week, Italian media reported on Saturday

According to various media reports, citing officials, a batch of 134,000 doses was supposed to arrive in the European country on Thursday but got canceled due to logistical issues. It is now expected to arrive on Wednesday, together with another 145,000 doses set for shipment.

On Friday, the Italian medicines agency, AIFA, lifted the ban on the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine after the EU drug regulator said it found no link between the shot and blood clots in vaccinated patients.

The European agency said on Thursday that the vaccine did not increase the overall risk of patients developing thrombosis, although it did not rule out a link to very rare cases of blood clots associated with a low count of platelets.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Friday that he would be vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The Italian authorities have set an objective to vaccinate at least 80 percent of the population and achieve herd immunity by early fall. The country has so far administered over 7.5 million vaccine doses and fully vaccinated 2.3 million people.