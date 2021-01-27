AstraZeneca pulls out of meeting on EU vaccine delay

Pharmaceutical group AstraZeneca has pulled out of a meeting with EU representatives meant to take place Wednesday to get to the bottom of delays of its Covid-19 vaccine, an EU official told AFP

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Pharmaceutical group AstraZeneca has pulled out of a meeting with EU representatives meant to take place Wednesday to get to the bottom of delays of its Covid-19 vaccine, an EU official told AFP.

The sudden cancellation by the Anglo-Swedish firm marked a dramatic new turn in escalating tensions between it and the European Commission, which is demanding AstraZeneca fulfil its contract for the vaccine doses.