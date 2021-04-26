UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 05:50 PM

AstraZeneca Regrets EU's Decision to Take Legal Action Over COVID-19 Vaccine Supplies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) AstraZeneca expressed on Monday regret over the European Commission's decision to launch legal action against it over breaches of COVID-19 vaccine doses supplies contract, the company keeps insisting that it is in full compliance with the agreement.

"AstraZeneca regrets the European Commission's decision to take legal action over the supply of COVID-19 vaccines ...

Our company is about to deliver almost 50m doses to European countries by the end of April, in line with our forecast. AstraZeneca has fully complied with the Advance Purchase Agreement with the European Commission and will strongly defend itself in court. We believe any litigation is without merit and we welcome this opportunity to resolve this dispute as soon as possible," AstraZeneca said in a press release.

AstraZeneca added that it remains committed to constructive cooperation with the commission "to vaccinate as many people as possible."

