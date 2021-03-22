UrduPoint.com
AstraZeneca Says Commission Found No Increased Risk Of Thrombosis Associated With Vaccine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 02:11 PM

AstraZeneca announced on Monday that an independent commission identified no increased risk of thrombosis among participants of the trial who received its coronavirus vaccine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) AstraZeneca announced on Monday that an independent commission identified no increased risk of thrombosis among participants of the trial who received its coronavirus vaccine.

The phase 3 trial involving 32,449 participants across the United States, Peru and Chile showed that the vaccine is 79 percent effective against symptomatic COVID-19 and 100 percent effective against severe disease and hospitalization.

"The vaccine was well tolerated, and the independent data safety monitoring board (DSMB) identified no safety concerns related to the vaccine.

The DSMB conducted a specific review of thrombotic events, as well as cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) with the assistance of an independent neurologist. The DSMB found no increased risk of thrombosis or events characterised by thrombosis among the 21,583 participants receiving at least one dose of the vaccine. The specific search for CVST found no events in this trial," AstraZeneca said in a press release.

