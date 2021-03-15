UrduPoint.com
AstraZeneca Says Found No Evidence Of Blood Clotting Risks From Its COVID-19 Vaccine

Mon 15th March 2021 | 12:20 AM

AstraZeneca Says Found No Evidence of Blood Clotting Risks From Its COVID-19 Vaccine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) The UK-Swedish pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca said on Sunday that it had found no evidence of increased risk of blood clots from its COVID-19 vaccine after conducting a review of safety data of over 17 million inoculated people across the European Union and the United Kingdom.

"A careful review of all available safety data of more than 17 million people vaccinated in the European Union (EU) and UK with COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca has shown no evidence of an increased risk of pulmonary embolism, deep vein thrombosis (DVT) or thrombocytopenia, in any defined age group, gender, batch or in any particular country," AstraZeneca said in a press release.

