UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AstraZeneca Says Phase III Clinical Trials Showed Its Vaccine 'Generally Well' Tolerated

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 10:52 PM

AstraZeneca Says Phase III Clinical Trials Showed Its Vaccine 'Generally Well' Tolerated

AstraZeneca believes its vaccine is well-tolerated, as it was confirmed in the third phase of clinical trials, the company's spokesperson told Sputnik, commenting on recent suspensions of its vaccine in Europe over safety concerns

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) AstraZeneca believes its vaccine is well-tolerated, as it was confirmed in the third phase of clinical trials, the company's spokesperson told Sputnik, commenting on recent suspensions of its vaccine in Europe over safety concerns.

Norway, Denmark and, reportedly, Iceland have suspended vaccination with Oxford-AstraZeneca shots over potential link to blood clots.

"Patient safety is the highest priority for AstraZeneca. Regulators have clear and stringent efficacy and safety standards for the approval of any new medicine, and that includes COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca. The safety of the vaccine has been extensively studied in phase III clinical trials and peer-reviewed data confirms the vaccine is generally well tolerated," the spokesperson said.

Related Topics

Europe Company Iceland Denmark Blood

Recent Stories

UK Postpones Implementation of Post-Brexit Checks ..

3 minutes ago

NEC approves over Rs 11.37 billion for Jaghran-II

3 minutes ago

Pakistan Ambassador, Nigerian Minister discuss bil ..

3 minutes ago

Canada Ambassador to Russia Delivers Letter From T ..

3 minutes ago

World Kidney day observed

7 minutes ago

GE, Slovenia's HSE reach settlement over troubled ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.