AstraZeneca Says Phase III Clinical Trials Showed Its Vaccine 'Generally Well' Tolerated

(@FahadShabbir)

AstraZeneca believes its vaccine is well-tolerated, as it was confirmed in the third phase of clinical trials, the company's spokesperson told Sputnik, commenting on recent suspensions of its vaccine in Europe over safety concerns

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) AstraZeneca believes its vaccine is well-tolerated, as it was confirmed in the third phase of clinical trials, the company's spokesperson told Sputnik, commenting on recent suspensions of its vaccine in Europe over safety concerns.

Norway, Denmark and, reportedly, Iceland have suspended vaccination with Oxford-AstraZeneca shots over potential link to blood clots.

"Patient safety is the highest priority for AstraZeneca. Regulators have clear and stringent efficacy and safety standards for the approval of any new medicine, and that includes COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca. The safety of the vaccine has been extensively studied in phase III clinical trials and peer-reviewed data confirms the vaccine is generally well tolerated," the spokesperson said.