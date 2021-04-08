UrduPoint.com
AstraZeneca Says Trying To Understand Causes Of Blood Clots After Use Of Its Vaccine

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 12:00 AM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) UK-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca said on Wednesday it was working to establish the causes of blood clots after vaccination against coronavirus with its drug, but emphasized that these were very rare cases.

Earlier in the day, the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency recommended that people under 30 years of age not be vaccinated with AstraZeneca if possible due to rare cases of blood clots. Also on Wednesday, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said it admitted that the AstraZeneca vaccine could be linked to blood clots, which should be listed as a rare side effect of the drug.

AstraZeneca also said it was actively working with regulators to amend the description of the drug and is already working to understand the existing cases, epidemiology and possible mechanisms that explain these extremely rare cases.

