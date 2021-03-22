UrduPoint.com
AstraZeneca Says Vaccine 79% Effective, No Blood Clot Risk After US Trial

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 02:19 PM

AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine is 79 percent effective at preventing the disease and does not increase the risk of blood clots, the biotech firm said Monday, following its US phase III efficiency trials

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine is 79 percent effective at preventing the disease and does not increase the risk of blood clots, the biotech firm said Monday, following its US phase III efficiency trials.

The shot was also 80 percent effective for the over 65s, it said. Several countries had advised against administering the jab to older people due to a lack of data among elderly participants in previous trials.

