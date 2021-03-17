AstraZeneca Scare Spills Over to Switzerland - Doctors Association

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) The Swiss have been worried about coronavirus vaccine safety after reports emerged of suspicious blood clots in EU recipients of the AstraZeneca drug, the head of the cantonal doctors association said Tuesday.

"We have actually received inquiries from the population related to these reports, particularly those expressing certain fears," Rudolf Hauri told a government news conference on COVID-19.

The Alpine nation has contracted some 5.3 million doses of the UK-Swedish shot but the national drug regulator has so far refused to approve it for emergency use, citing insufficient research data.

Hauri said that the vaccination campaign with the two approved shots Pfizer and Moderna would continue. He doubted that the controversy would discourage people from getting a shot.

"I do not think that these reports threaten the vaccination target or the dialogue or the campaign. But we must be ready to answer critical questions from the population," he said.

Switzerland was weighing whether it should pass AstraZeneca doses to other countries even prior to the scandal. Many EU nations have suspended the use of the vaccine since last week, although the EU drug regulator insists there are no indications it causes blood clots.