AstraZeneca Secures Vaccine Manufacturing Capacity Of Up To 3Bln Doses - Executive

Umer Jamshaid 18 seconds ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 07:57 PM

AstraZeneca Secures Vaccine Manufacturing Capacity of up to 3Bln Doses - Executive

AstraZeneca, the UK-Swedish pharmaceutical multinational, has secured vaccine manufacturing capacity of up to 3 billion doses to ensure global access to its coronavirus vaccine, Rudd Dobber, Executive vice-president of Biopharmaceutical business unit, said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) AstraZeneca, the UK-Swedish pharmaceutical multinational, has secured vaccine manufacturing capacity of up to 3 billion doses to ensure global access to its coronavirus vaccine, Rudd Dobber, Executive vice-president of Biopharmaceutical business unit, said Wednesday.

"To further enable broad access, we have committed to make the Astrazeneca-Oxford University vaccine globally available at no profit during the pandemic period, should it prove safe and effective.

Since then, we have ramped up our vaccine manufacturing capability, security capacity for up to 3 billion doses. This large capacity will enable us to supply countries globally, including low- and middle-income countries through our partnerships with CEPI, GAVI, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the Serum Institute of India," Dobber told a UNGA event.

"Our teams are working 24/7 as are our external partners with the goal of having the first batches manufactured by the end of this year," the executive added.

