UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AstraZeneca Suspends Clinical Trials Of COVID-19 Vaccine In Japan - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 49 seconds ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 11:20 AM

AstraZeneca Suspends Clinical Trials of COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) AstraZeneca pharmaceutical company has suspended the clinical trials of its coronavirus vaccine in Japan, Japanese broadcaster NHK reported on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, an adverse reaction was reported in one of the persons taking part in AstraZeneca's vaccine trials in the United Kingdom, the Phase 3 study was suspended.

A representative of the company announced that AstraZeneca would quickly investigate the case in order to minimize the possible impact on the course of the studies, also noting that the suspension was a routine procedure.

Japan launched its trials, involving 250 participants, in late August. The Ministry of Health said that a decision on either ending or resuming the trials would be made after a safety check.

Related Topics

Company United Kingdom Japan August Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Frontline workers recognised and reward ..

36 minutes ago

Coalition Forces intercept Houthi drone targetting ..

36 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 9 September 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed to lead State delegation to sig ..

9 hours ago

UAE conducts over 7.5 million COVID-19 tests since ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.