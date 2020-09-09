AstraZeneca Suspends Clinical Trials of COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) AstraZeneca pharmaceutical company has suspended the clinical trials of its coronavirus vaccine in Japan, Japanese broadcaster NHK reported on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, an adverse reaction was reported in one of the persons taking part in AstraZeneca's vaccine trials in the United Kingdom, the Phase 3 study was suspended.

A representative of the company announced that AstraZeneca would quickly investigate the case in order to minimize the possible impact on the course of the studies, also noting that the suspension was a routine procedure.

Japan launched its trials, involving 250 participants, in late August. The Ministry of Health said that a decision on either ending or resuming the trials would be made after a safety check.