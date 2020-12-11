UK-Swedish AstraZeneca company will begin clinical trials of its coronavirus vaccine in combination with a component of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine before the end of the year, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said Friday

"AstraZeneca accepted RDIF's proposal and will begin clinical trials of its vaccine in combination with Sputnik V's human adenoviral vector type Ad26 by the end of 2020," RDIF said.

According to the Russian sovereign wealth fund, these trials will help the UK-Swedish company study whether the efficacy of their vaccine can be increased by a combined approach.