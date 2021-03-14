AstraZeneca to Cut COVID-19 Vaccine Supplies to Czech Republic by 40% - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2021) The next supplies of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine to the Czech Republic will be reduced by 40 percent, the country's Health Ministry said on Sunday, citing the UK-Swedish pharmaceutical company.

On Friday, AstraZeneca confirmed a shortfall in shipments of doses to the whole of the European Union. The company explained that the shortfall was due to "lower-than-expected output from the production process" and asserted readiness to compensate for part of the shortfall with vaccines from the international supply network. AstraZeneca aims to provide the European Union with 100 million doses in the first half of the year, 30 million of which are due to be delivered in the first quarter.

"We have our first results from the negotiations with the manufacturers of the AstraZeneca vaccine. According to them, the next vaccine supplies to the Czech Republic will be reduced by 40 percent.

As such, we will receive 9,600 doses instead of 16,800 in the coming week; 10,800 instead of 88,000 from March 22 to March 28. At the end of March, we will receive 99,800 doses of the vaccine," the ministry said in a statement.

On Saturday, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis told reporters that he and his four counterparts from Austria, Bulgaria, Latvia and Slovenia sent a letter to the heads of the European Commission and Council, pointing out that the deliveries of vaccine doses to individual EU member states were not being implemented on "an equal basis."

According to Babis, the current vaccine supplies are not sufficient to vaccinate 70 percent of the adult EU population, therefore, jabs should be allocated proportionally to the size of each member state's population.