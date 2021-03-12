AstraZeneca to Cut Vaccine Supply to EU in Q1 to 30Mln Doses - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) AstraZeneca will again scale back COVID-19 vaccine supply to the European Union, with only 30 million doses to be delivered by the end of March, media reported Friday.

The UK-Swedish pharma company was threatened with legal action over a shortage of vaccines in January.

It eventually agreed to deliver 40 million doses by the end of the quarter, down from the contracted target of 80 to 100 million.

However, an EU document dated March 10 showed that even the reduced delivery target will not be met, according to Politico. The delivery of 180 million doses expected in the next quarter is reportedly also in doubt.

The EU Internal Market Commissioner, Thierry Breton, said that he saw "efforts, but not 'best efforts'. That's not good enough yet for AstraZeneca to meet its Q1 obligations."