AstraZeneca to Deliver 9Mln More Vaccine Doses to EU by April - Von der Leyen

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) AstraZeneca has agreed to deliver 9 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses to the European Union by April, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Sunday.

The EU threatened to take legal action against the UK-Swedish drugmaker after it said it would deliver only 31 million of the 80 million doses contracted for the first quarter.

"Step forward on vaccines.

AstraZeneca will deliver 9 million additional doses in the first quarter (40 million in total) compared to last week's offer," von der Leyen tweeted.

The vaccine became the third to be approved by the EU drug regulator on Friday, after shots developed by Pfizer and Moderna.

AstraZeneca also promised to begin deliveries a week earlier than scheduled and will expand its manufacturing capacity at EU sites, the commissioner added after a video call with CEOs of firms making vaccines.