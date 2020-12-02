UrduPoint.com
AstraZeneca To Produce 3Bln Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine By End-2021 - Vice President

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 11:57 PM

AstraZeneca to Produce 3Bln Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine by End-2021 - Vice President

UK pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca is ready to deliver 3 billion doses of its COVID-19 vaccine by the end of 2021, several hundred million of them will be available in the first three months of 2021, Mene Pangalos, AstraZeneca's executive vice-president in charge of biopharmaceutical research and development said at an online conference of the World Economic Forum in Geneva

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) UK pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca is ready to deliver 3 billion doses of its COVID-19 vaccine by the end of 2021, several hundred million of them will be available in the first three months of 2021, Mene Pangalos, AstraZeneca's executive vice-president in charge of biopharmaceutical research and development said at an online conference of the World Economic Forum in Geneva.

"We will have around 3 billion doses ready to go by the end of 2021, many of those, several hundred million of those will be available in the first quarter of next year," Pangalos said.

The supply of vaccines in the first quarter of 2021 will be critical to defeat the virus, he said.

In early November, another AstraZeneca's vice president, Jose Baselga, announced that the company's vaccine had already been launched into mass production.

He said that 3 billion doses of this drug would be ready at the beginning of 2021, with one dose to be sold at a price of about two Euros.

A week ago, preliminary results of the third phase of clinical trials of this vaccine were announced. Researchers estimated average vaccination efficacy at 70.4 percent, with a minimum efficacy of 62 percent and a maximum of 90 percent. Scientists were surprised that the effectiveness of the vaccine was higher when patients were first given half and then the full dose of the vaccine in this case, the developers estimated the effectiveness of the vaccine at 90 percent. However, with two full doses, the efficacy was 62 percent. In this regard, additional clinical research is needed.

