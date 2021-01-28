UrduPoint.com
AstraZeneca To Publish Vaccine Delivery Contract On Friday Amid EU Supply Delays - Reports

UK-Swedish pharma giant AstraZeneca is in talks with the European Union about which parts of their vaccine delivery contract should be made public, a German daily cited EU sources as saying Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) UK-Swedish pharma giant AstraZeneca is in talks with the European Union about which parts of their vaccine delivery contract should be made public, a German daily cited EU sources as saying Thursday.

The publication is said to be due on Friday, the day that the EU drug regulator is expected to authorize the use of the AstraZeneca anti-coronavirus vaccine for people aged between 18 and 64, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung said.

AstraZeneca lawyers are reportedly working on a proposal about "which sensitive parts should be blacked out. These proposals will then be agreed with the European Commission," the paper said.

AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot struck a reconciliatory tone during a video conference with the EU on Wednesday evening after the two butted heads over vaccine delays. The paper said the EU received only 31 million doses out of the promised 80 million in the first quarter of 2021.

