AstraZeneca, UK Prime Minister Defend Covid Jab's Effectiveness

Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 11:05 PM

AstraZeneca, UK Prime Minister defend Covid jab's effectiveness

Drugs company AstraZeneca and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday defended the effectiveness of its Covid-19 vaccine after regulators in Germany said it should not be given to over 65s

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Drugs company AstraZeneca and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday defended the effectiveness of its Covid-19 vaccine after regulators in Germany said it should not be given to over 65s.

A spokesperson for the UK-based company said the latest clinical trial data for its vaccine developed with Oxford University "support efficacy in the over 65 years age group". Johnson also expressed his support for the AstraZeneca jab.

More Stories From World

