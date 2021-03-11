UrduPoint.com
AstraZeneca Use Can Continue Pending Blood Clot Probe: EMA

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 09:29 PM

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :European countries can keep using AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine during an investigation into cases of blood clots that prompted Denmark, Norway and Iceland to suspend jabs, the EU's drug regulator said on Thursday.

"The position of EMA's safety committee... is that the vaccine's benefits continue to outweigh its risks and the vaccine can continue to be administered while investigation of cases of thromboembolic events is ongoing," the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said in a statement.

