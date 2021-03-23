AstraZeneca Vaccination to Resume - Spanish Health Ministry

BARCELONA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) The Spanish authorities decided this week to start inoculating people under 65 with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, Health Minister Carolina Darias told reporters.

Earlier, people aged 18 to 55 received the vaccine due to a lack of data on how the vaccine works on older people.

The Vanguardia newspaper, citing sources, announced on Monday that AstraZeneca vaccinations would resume.

"We are resuming vaccinations with AstraZeneca this Wednesday and the age threshold now set at 55 will be extended to 65," Darias said.