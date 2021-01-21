UrduPoint.com
AstraZeneca Vaccine Facility Under Threat Of Flooding In Northern Wales - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 04:36 PM

A major manufacturing and storage facility for the AstraZeneca/Oxford coronavirus vaccine is under severe threat of flooding in northern Wales as storm Christoph dumps heavy precipitation on the United Kingdom

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) A major manufacturing and storage facility for the AstraZeneca/Oxford coronavirus vaccine is under severe threat of flooding in northern Wales as storm Christoph dumps heavy precipitation on the United Kingdom.

Mark Pritchard, leader of Wrexham Council, told Sky news on Thursday that the local industrial complex required overnight efforts to be secured from flooding.

"We've had the issues on Wrexham Industrial Estate... the Oxford vaccine is manufactured there and we had to work with the company logistically with the storage facility. That was under possibility of flooding, so we worked through the night with that and that was a success" Pritchard said.

The councilor said that emergency services turned to local residents for support and some supplied additional pumps and equipment to reduce water buildup.

"This could have had an impact not just in Wrexham, Wales but across the whole country where the vaccination supplies," Pritchard added.

Five severe flood warnings have been issued in northern England and Wales on the back of heavy rains and snow from Storm Christoph, with more than 180 flood alerts issued in residential areas issued in the Greater Manchester area and settlements on the banks of the Welsh River Dee.

