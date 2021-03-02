UrduPoint.com
Tue 02nd March 2021 | 03:00 AM

AstraZeneca Vaccine Not Recommended for Canadians Age 65 or Older - Advisory Committee

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) The National Advisory Committee on Immunizations (NACI) said it is not recommending AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine for Canadians age 65 and older.

"NACI does not recommend the use of this vaccine in individuals 65 years of age and older due to limited information on the efficacy of this vaccine in this age group at this time," the advisory committee said in its latest recommendations statement.

On Friday, Canadian health regulators authorized the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine along with the Serum Institute of India version of the vaccine.

The Canadian government has secured 2 million doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine version produced by the Serum Institute. The first shipment of 500,000 vaccine doses is set to arrive this week, according to Procurement Minister Anita Anand.

