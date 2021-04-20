UrduPoint.com
AstraZeneca Vaccine Review Updates To Be Available By Week's End - European Medical Agency

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 11:31 PM

AstraZeneca Vaccine Review Updates to Be Available by Week's End - European Medical Agency

The AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine is currently the subject of an ongoing review by the European Medical Agency (EMA) and updates on its status will be available by the end of the week, EMA Executive Director Emer Cooke said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) The AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine is currently the subject of an ongoing review by the European Medical Agency (EMA) and updates on its status will be available by the end of the week, EMA Executive Director Emer Cooke said on Tuesday.

"We did publish an update on our review of the AstraZeneca [vaccine], and now we have involved the Committee for Human Medicinal Products, so there are a lot of discussions at the moment and we should expect to be able to provide some further updates by the end of the week," said Cooke during a press conference.

This update comes following EMA announcements stating blood clots be officially listed as a side effect of administering the AstraZeneca vaccine. Numerous countries have restricted or banned the administering of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The EMA is the European Union scientific agency in charge of protecting and promoting the health of humans and animals in the bloc.

