AstraZeneca Vows to Increase Vaccine Production in EU, Secure Lasting Supply Capacity

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) The AstraZeneca pharma company and IDT Biologika contract development and manufacturing firm intend to increase the production of the coronavirus vaccine in Europe over delivery delays to the bloc and problems at production sites, AstraZeneca announced on Wednesday.

AstraZeneca in January said that deliveries to the European Union in the first quarter of this year could be reduced by 60 percent due to a production issue. The EU has an agreement with AstraZeneca for up to 400 million doses of its vaccine, which was developed in conjunction with the University of Oxford.

"AstraZeneca and IDT Biologika are exploring options to accelerate output of finished COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca in the second quarter of 2021 in order to help support Europe's immediate vaccination needs during the pandemic. AstraZeneca and IDT Biologika also intend to strengthen Europe's vaccine manufacturing capability with a joint investment to build large additional drug substance capacity for the future.

Details of the agreement are to be finalised," the statement said.

According to the statement, both companies plan to invest in capacity expansion at IDT Biologika's production site in Germany's Dessau in order to achieve the production of tens of millions of doses per month of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

"The new assets are estimated to be operational by the end of 2022. The investment could also allow for the manufacture of other vaccines sharing a similar manufacturing process, greatly expanding Europe's domestic vaccine production capability," the company said.

IDT Biologika, founded in 1921 in Germany, specializes in contract development and the manufacturing of viral vaccines, gene and immunotherapeutics.