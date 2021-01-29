UrduPoint.com
AstraZeneca Welcomes EU Agency's Approval Of Covid Jab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 11:36 PM

AstraZeneca welcomes EU agency's approval of Covid jab

Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca on Friday welcomed the European Union regulator's approval of its coronavirus vaccine, although the two groups remain locked in a dispute over its supply

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca on Friday welcomed the European Union regulator's approval of its coronavirus vaccine, although the two groups remain locked in a dispute over its supply.

"Today's recommendation underscores the value of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine which is not only effective and well-tolerated, but also easy to administer," said AstraZeneca boss Pascal Soriot.

