London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca on Friday welcomed the European Union regulator's approval of its coronavirus vaccine, although the two groups remain locked in a dispute over its supply.

"Today's recommendation underscores the value of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine which is not only effective and well-tolerated, but also easy to administer," said AstraZeneca boss Pascal Soriot.