AstraZeneca Withdraws Bid To Hold Vaccine's Clinical Trials In Philippines- Drug Regulator

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 04:33 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) The UK's AstraZeneca pharmaceutical company has withdrawn its application to carry out the clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine in the Philippines, Eric Domingo, the head of the food and Drug Administration of the Southeast Asian nation, told the CNN Philippines broadcaster on Friday.

The request by the UK pharmaceutical company to conduct phase 3 clinical trials was submitted with the Philippine regulator in November, with the country subsequently reaching a contract on the supply of 2.6 million doses of AstraZeneca's potential vaccine.

"They withdrew their application," Domingo said without disclosing the reason for the company's decision.

At the same time, the application's withdrawal does not prevent AstraZeneca from delivering its vaccine to the country once the authorization for the drug's use is granted, the official added.

In early December, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said that the Philippines would purchase coronavirus vaccines developed by four companies, including the Sputnik V vaccine by Russia's Gamaleya research center, China's Sinovac, the US' Pfizer and AstraZeneca,

The Philippines' government intends to vaccinate 60 million citizens against COVID-19 in order to develop herd immunity. The country expects to receive the first batch of coronavirus vaccines in the second quarter of the next year.

