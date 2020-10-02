UrduPoint.com
AstraZeneca Working With Russian Partners For Delivery Of COVID-19 Vaccine- Representative

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 10:11 PM

AstraZeneca Working With Russian Partners for Delivery of COVID-19 Vaccine- Representative

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) The AstraZeneca pharmaceutical company is working with Russian partners to help deliver its COVID-19 vaccine to Russia and other countries, Olzhas Satybaldin, the government affairs head at the UK-Swedish drugmaker's Eurasia division, said on Friday.

He mentioned that it had been a challenging year, considering that the company was among many who was trying to develop and distribute a vaccine against the coronavirus disease ahead of competitors.

"It creates such a huge pressure on us because we are not only responsible globally to make a vaccine but we are working in Russia with our Russian partner so that we can not only produce a vaccine for Russian citizens, but also that our Russian partner can export this vaccine to other countries," Satybaldin said at the RussiaTALK Online 2020 forum.

AstraZeneca's vaccine, which is being developed in partnership with the Oxford University's Jenner Institute and the Oxford Vaccine Group, uses a chimpanzee adenovirus-based vector to induce an immune response against the virus. Due to the cutting-edge nature of their method, there are many unanswered questions about possible side-effects, especially in light of two Phase 3 volunteers developing neurological syndromes.

The UK-Swedish company has partnered with the Russian pharmaceutical company, R-Pharm, to produce the vaccine in Russia. There are also plans to organize exports to over 30 countries, including those in the middle East, the Balkans and the Commonwealth of the Independent States.

