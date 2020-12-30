AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid vaccine approved for use in UK

(@FahadShabbir)

A coronavirus vaccine developed by drug firm AstraZeneca and Oxford University has been approved for use in Britain, the government announced on Wednesday, paving the way for a mass rollout

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :A coronavirus vaccine developed by drug firm AstraZeneca and Oxford University has been approved for use in Britain, the government announced on Wednesday, paving the way for a mass rollout.

A government spokesman said it has accepted a recommendation from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) "to authorise Oxford University/AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine for use", making Britain the first nation to approve the jab.