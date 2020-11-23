UrduPoint.com
AstraZeneca/Oxford Say Covid Vaccine Shows 70% Efficacy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 01:55 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :British drugs group AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford on Monday said their jointly-developed vaccine against Covid-19 has shown "an average efficacy of 70 percent" in trials.

"This vaccine's efficacy and safety confirm that it will be highly effective against Covid-19 and will have an immediate impact on this public health emergency," AstraZeneca chief executive Pascal Soriot said in a statement.

However the vaccine has produced lower average efficacy compared with coronavirus vaccines produced by rivals Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna which have come in above 90 percent.

