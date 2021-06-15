AstraZeneca's Antibody Treatment Fails To Protect Against COVID-19
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 08:36 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) AstraZeneca announced on Tuesday that the clinical trial of its long-acting antibody cocktail has not provided evidence of effectiveness in protecting people exposed to the coronavirus.
The trial involved 1,121 adult participants who had been exposed to a person who tested positive for COVID-19 within eight days. The placebo group had 17 cases, while a group where participants were administered with AZD7442 - a combination of two different monoclonal antibodies - had 23. The company noted that the antibody cocktail lowered the risk of developing a symptomatic infection by 33%, which is not a statistically significant result.
"The trial did not meet the Primary endpoint of post-exposure prevention of symptomatic COVID-19 with AZD7442 compared to placebo," AstraZeneca said in a statement.
The company promised to publish the results from the trial in a peer-reviewed medical journal.
AZD7442 is produced from two long-acting monoclonal antibodies acquired from plasma of convalescent COVID-19 patients.