LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) Third phase trials of AstraZeneca's antibody cocktail AZD7442 have shown that a one-time preventative intramuscular dose of the drug reduces the risk of symptomatic COVID-19 by 83%, a research paper published on Thursday reads.

"In an analysis of the ongoing PROVENT trial evaluating a median six months of participant follow-up, one 300mg IM dose of AZD7442 reduced the risk of developing symptomatic COVID-19 compared to placebo by 83%," the paper read.

AZD7442 is a long-acting combination of two antibodies, donated by people who recovered from the COVID-19 disease.

Moreover, additional trials showed that when administered within three days after COVID-19 symptoms occur, AZD7442 reduces the risk of severe illness and death by 88%, according to the research.

According to the paper, AstraZeneca submitted an Emergency Use Authorization request to the US food and Drug Administration for AZD7442 and is ready to supply the government with 700,000 doses of the treatment in case authorization is given. AstraZeneca further noted that it has supply agreements with other countries.