MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) The trial of pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine has not resumed in the United States yet, Reuters reported citing sources.

According to the sources, the tests remain on hold in the United States pending a US probe into a side effect in the UK, but other trials of the vaccine are ongoing.

The Stat news website reported earlier in September that a Phase 3 study of a vaccine against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) being developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford had been put on hold because of a suspected adverse reaction in a participant in the UK.

AstraZeneca then announced on September 12 that it had resumed the clinical trials for its COVID-19 vaccine, after receiving permission from UK health regulators, following a pause triggered by a sudden illness in one of the participants.