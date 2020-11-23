UrduPoint.com
AstraZeneca's Stock Price Down Despite Interim Report On COVID-19 Vaccine's Efficacy

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 05:40 PM

AstraZeneca's Stock Price Down Despite Interim Report on COVID-19 Vaccine's Efficacy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) Shares of UK pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca are down by almost 2 percent on Monday despite reports about the effectiveness of its vaccine against COVID-19.

Earlier in the day, AstraZeneca announced the preliminary results of phase 3 clinical trials of its vaccine, developed together with scientists from Oxford University. The vaccine's average effectiveness is said to be at 70 percent. According to the company, the participants tested two different dosages: one showed 90 percent effectiveness, while the other showed only 62 percent.

As of 12:17 GMT, the company's shares are down by 1.60 percent.

The company is the third Western vaccine manufacturer that presented its phase 3 results, after Pfizer and Moderna, whose vaccines showed over a 90 percent effectiveness rate each. Meanwhile, Russian-made is said to have demonstrated 92 percent efficacy based on the first interim analysis that was obtained 21 days after volunteers received the first injection.

