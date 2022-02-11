UrduPoint.com

Astro Rocket Fails To Deliver Small Satellites Into Orbit, Payload Lost - Statement

Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Astro Rocket Fails to Deliver Small Satellites Into Orbit, Payload Lost - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) Astra Space lost the first satellite payload it tried to launch with NASA when the rocket carrying four small research satellites known as CubeSats failed to reach orbit after an initially successful launch from the Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Thursday.

"We experienced an issue during today's flight that resulted in the payloads not being delivered to orbit," Astra said via Twitter. "We are deeply sorry to our customers, NASA and the small satellite teams.

"

The payload consisted of four small research satellites developed by three universities and NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. The failed operation was to have been Astra Space's first operational satellite launch.

The failure came only three days after computers shut down the mini-rocket booster just when it was due to be launched on Monday afternoon.

Astra said it worked with Space Launch Delta 45, a part of the US Space Force on the launch project. 

Related Topics

Twitter Houston Florida From Satellites

Recent Stories

Brussels Head Says Ready to Block Attempts of Bloc ..

Brussels Head Says Ready to Block Attempts of Blocking Region by Freedom Convoy ..

1 hour ago
 Macron calls for 14 new reactors in nuclear 'renai ..

Macron calls for 14 new reactors in nuclear 'renaissance'

1 hour ago
 Review Committee checking performance of ministrie ..

Review Committee checking performance of ministries: Arbab

2 hours ago
 UK Parliament Approves Tougher Sanctions Regime Ag ..

UK Parliament Approves Tougher Sanctions Regime Against Russia

2 hours ago
 Lawmakers Ask Biden to Ensure First Black Woman on ..

Lawmakers Ask Biden to Ensure First Black Woman on Supreme Court Has Civil Right ..

2 hours ago
 Qadri proposes to mark 'Int'l Hijab Day' on March ..

Qadri proposes to mark 'Int'l Hijab Day' on March 8

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>