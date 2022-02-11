Astro Rocket Fails to Deliver Small Satellites Into Orbit, Payload Lost - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) Astra Space lost the first satellite payload it tried to launch with NASA when the rocket carrying four small research satellites known as CubeSats failed to reach orbit after an initially successful launch from the Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Thursday.

"We experienced an issue during today's flight that resulted in the payloads not being delivered to orbit," Astra said via Twitter. "We are deeply sorry to our customers, NASA and the small satellite teams.

"

The payload consisted of four small research satellites developed by three universities and NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. The failed operation was to have been Astra Space's first operational satellite launch.

The failure came only three days after computers shut down the mini-rocket booster just when it was due to be launched on Monday afternoon.

Astra said it worked with Space Launch Delta 45, a part of the US Space Force on the launch project.