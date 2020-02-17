UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Astronaut Andrew Morgan Might Not Get Opportunity To Break Spacewalk Record - NASA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 07:30 AM

Astronaut Andrew Morgan Might Not Get Opportunity to Break Spacewalk Record - NASA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2020) It is not yet clear which American astronauts will carry out spacewalks at the International Space Station (ISS) in April, a spokesperson of the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) told Sputnik.

Cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov said earlier this month that NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan could conduct his eighth spacewalk at the ISS, thus breaking the record set by Russian cosmonauts in terms of the number of spacewalks performed within a single mission.

A NASA spokesperson told Sputnik on Sunday that the astronauts who would be carrying out spacewalks in April had not been picked yet.

Russian cosmonaut Sergei Krikalev carried out seven spacewalks outside the Russian space station Mir in 1991-1992. This record was later repeated by cosmonaut Anatoly Solovyev.

Related Topics

Russia April Sunday

Recent Stories

&#039;Belonging&#039; sheds light on the concept o ..

5 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Media launches new strategy focusing on ..

6 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives former British Prime ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives IMF Managing Director

9 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid praises Emirati women&#039;s a ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, WBG President explore prospects ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.