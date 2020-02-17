Astronaut Andrew Morgan Might Not Get Opportunity to Break Spacewalk Record - NASA

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2020) It is not yet clear which American astronauts will carry out spacewalks at the International Space Station (ISS) in April, a spokesperson of the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) told Sputnik.

Cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov said earlier this month that NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan could conduct his eighth spacewalk at the ISS, thus breaking the record set by Russian cosmonauts in terms of the number of spacewalks performed within a single mission.

A NASA spokesperson told Sputnik on Sunday that the astronauts who would be carrying out spacewalks in April had not been picked yet.

Russian cosmonaut Sergei Krikalev carried out seven spacewalks outside the Russian space station Mir in 1991-1992. This record was later repeated by cosmonaut Anatoly Solovyev.