UrduPoint.com

Astronauts, Cosmonauts On Board Space Station Focus On Mission, Common Things - ESA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2022 | 09:51 PM

Astronauts, Cosmonauts on Board Space Station Focus on Mission, Common Things - ESA

Astronauts and Russian cosmonauts onboard the International Space Station (ISS) are focusing on their mission and the things they share in common, Samantha Cristoforetti of ESA said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2022) Astronauts and Russian cosmonauts onboard the International Space Station (ISS) are focusing on their mission and the things they share in common, Samantha Cristoforetti of ESA said on Tuesday.

"We certainly try to focus on the mission before us and all the things that we have in common, you know, our passion for space, our commitment to this mission and to the Space station program but also you know all the things that bind human beings, you know, all over the world- the love for families, for children, for friends and that's what we cherish and celebrate together," Cristoforetti said when asked whether they are avoiding the subject of Ukraine onboard the ISS.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said earlier that he has full confidence Russia will extend its cooperation with the United States on the ISS based on the continuing close cooperation and warm personal relations between crews from both countries and their control teams back on earth.

Nelson explained he based his confidence on the long and unbroken record of cooperation, partnership and friendship between Soviet and Russian cosmonauts and US astronauts in space for almost half a century.

Nelson also recalled that when veteran Soviet cosmonaut Alexei Leonov, commander of the Russian crew on the joint Apollo-Soyuz mission in 1975 who died in 2019 at the age of 85, his US counterpart and then lifelong friend astronaut Thomas Stafford was one of the pall bearers at his funeral.

Related Topics

Century Ukraine Russia Died Nelson United States Turkish Lira 2019 All From Share Love

Recent Stories

CDA chairman for upgrading Capital hospital's emer ..

CDA chairman for upgrading Capital hospital's emergency

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister for strict border control, coordina ..

Prime Minister for strict border control, coordinated mechanism to curb smugglin ..

2 minutes ago
 Miftah assures his support to FBR in ongoing tax c ..

Miftah assures his support to FBR in ongoing tax collection drive

2 minutes ago
 Long Covid in children majorly 'undiagnosed': Repo ..

Long Covid in children majorly 'undiagnosed': Report

6 minutes ago
 CPO reviews security arrangements of processions h ..

CPO reviews security arrangements of processions held on Janat-ul-Baqi

6 minutes ago
 Authorities directed to ensure implementation of o ..

Authorities directed to ensure implementation of one-dish law at weddings

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.