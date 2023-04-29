UrduPoint.com

Astronauts Fail To Remove Equipment On ISS Space Walk Due To Jammed Bolt - NASA

Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2023 | 07:06 PM

US astronaut Steve Bowen and United Arab Emirates (UAE) astronaut Sultan Alneyadi rerouted some cables but failed to complete the removal of a piece of equipment from the exterior surface of the International Space Station (ISS) in a seven-hour spacewalk, NASA announced on Friday

Alneyadi earlier rerouted power cables to prepare for the installation of new solar arrays for power upgrades to the space station later this year, NASA said.

The spacewalk ended at 4:12 p.m. EDT (20:12 GMT) and the two astronauts safely reentered the space station, NASA said.

Earlier on Friday, NASA said the ISS would be deorbited between 2030 and 2031. The firm that eventually wins the contract to create a new space station will attach its first module to the ISS, which will act as the core to start building the new one.

Earlier this month, the Russian government extended the life of the ISS until 2028.

The United States, Japan and the participating countries of the European Space Agency (ESA) have confirmed that they will support its continued operations through 2030.

