Astronauts' Spacewalk Underway at International Space Station - NASA

Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2023 | 12:30 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2023) NASA cosmonaut Stephen Bowen and UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi are conducting their first spacewalk as Crew-6 members and preparing the International Space Station (ISS) power system for future upgrades, NASA said on Friday.

"Today's spacewalk is officially underway! The two astronauts have switched their spacesuits to battery power. Steve Bowen of NASA and Alneyadi will route power cables to prepare for future power system upgrades outside the Space Station," NASA said in a tweet.

The UAE astronaut was the first Arab astronaut to perform a spacewalk. The walk was meant to last about 6.

5 hours.

Earlier today, NASA said that the International Space Station (ISS) will be deorbited between 2030 and 2031. The firm that eventually wins the contract to create a new space station will attach its first module to the ISS, which will act as the core to start building the new space station.

Earlier this month, the Russian government extended the lifespan of the Russian segment of the International Space Station (ISS) until 2028. The United States, Japan, Canada, and the participating countries of ESA (European Space Agency) have confirmed they will support continued space station operations through 2030.

